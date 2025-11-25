USS Wayne E. Meyer Returns from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members wait on the pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to greet Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) returning home, Nov. 29, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) returned to its homeport of Pearl Harbor following nine months underway in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher D. Blachly)