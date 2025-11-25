Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisville District Dive Team makes a splash at McAlpine Locks and Dam [Image 2 of 2]

    Louisville District Dive Team makes a splash at McAlpine Locks and Dam

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Kelsie Hall 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Flags wave atop a working boat as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Dive Team complete a routine inspection at McAlpine Locks & Dam in Louisville, Kentucky, August 26, 2025.

    The Louisville District Dive Team completes routine inspections of lock and dam infrastructure across the district annually from May to October to support the district’s flood risk management and navigation missions by identifying maintenance concerns or repairs that may be needed below the surface. With limited visibility under the water, divers are trained to complete the inspections primarily by touch.

    The Louisville District operates and maintains a total of seven locks and dams on the Ohio River and two on the Green River, that are monitored by USACE 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. More than 415 million tons of cargo pass through the district’s Ohio River locks annually, powering America’s economy with the most cost and energy efficient way to transport commodities.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Kelsie Hall)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 9413287
    VIRIN: 250826-A-RC524-1054
    Resolution: 4951x3301
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
