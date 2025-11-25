Thanksgiving special meal at NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (November 25, 2025) An ornately decorated cake prepared by the talented team of Culinary Specialists assigned to the Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown awaits diners as part of the installation’s annual Thanksgiving special meal. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).