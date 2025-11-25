Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ambassador Mike Huckabee Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ambassador Mike Huckabee Visit

    ISRAEL

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Mike Huckabee, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, receives a tour of Site 61 from U.S. service members at Hatzor Air Base, Israel, on Nov. 27, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 02:08
    Photo ID: 9413135
    VIRIN: 251127-A-GH673-1099
    Resolution: 5123x3415
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ambassador Mike Huckabee Visit [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kathryn Skonning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ambassador Mike Huckabee Visit
    Ambassador Mike Huckabee Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download