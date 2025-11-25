Ambassador Mike Huckabee Visit

Mike Huckabee, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, receives a tour of Site 61 from U.S. service members at Hatzor Air Base, Israel, on Nov. 27, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kathryn Skonning)
