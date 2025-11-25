Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARCENT Thanksgiving [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARCENT Thanksgiving

    ISRAEL

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central and Distinguished Visitors held Thanksgiving lunch together on Nov. 27, 2025, at Hatzor Airbase, Israel. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden Griffitts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 14:13
    Photo ID: 9412681
    VIRIN: 251127-A-XQ469-9262
    Resolution: 6484x4323
    Size: 15.27 MB
    Location: IL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Thanksgiving [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Aiden Griffitts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARCENT Thanksgiving
    USARCENT Thanksgiving
    USARCENT Thanksgiving
    USARCENT Thanksgiving
    USARCENT Thanksgiving

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download