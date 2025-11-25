Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNMOC and Sofar Ocean Collaboration Drives Innovation with First-Ever SOFAR Buoy Deployment from Aircraft Carrier, Strengthening Navy Forecasting Capabilities

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNMOC and Sofar Ocean Collaboration Drives Innovation with First-Ever SOFAR Buoy Deployment from Aircraft Carrier, Strengthening Navy Forecasting Capabilities

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Glory Anderson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Aerographer’s Mate Airman Issac Niavez deploys a Sofar Ocean spotter buoy aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during Exercise Northern Edge 2025 in the Gulf of Alaska on Aug. 20, 2025, marking the first-ever deployment of this industry-leading technology from a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9412669
    VIRIN: 250821-N-BE753-1035
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 885.81 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNMOC and Sofar Ocean Collaboration Drives Innovation with First-Ever SOFAR Buoy Deployment from Aircraft Carrier, Strengthening Navy Forecasting Capabilities, by SN Glory Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CNMOC and Sofar Ocean Collaboration Drives Innovation with First-Ever SOFAR Buoy Deployment from Aircraft Carrier, Strengthening Navy Forecasting Capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download