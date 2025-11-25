U.S. Navy Aviation Aerographer’s Mate Airman Issac Niavez deploys a Sofar Ocean spotter buoy aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during Exercise Northern Edge 2025 in the Gulf of Alaska on Aug. 20, 2025, marking the first-ever deployment of this industry-leading technology from a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson)
CNMOC and Sofar Ocean Collaboration Drives Innovation with First-Ever SOFAR Buoy Deployment from Aircraft Carrier, Strengthening Navy Forecasting Capabilities
