Photo By Seaman Glory Anderson | U.S. Navy Aviation Aerographer’s Mate Airman Issac Niavez deploys a Sofar Ocean...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Glory Anderson | U.S. Navy Aviation Aerographer’s Mate Airman Issac Niavez deploys a Sofar Ocean spotter buoy aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during Exercise Northern Edge 2025 in the Gulf of Alaska on Aug. 20, 2025, marking the first-ever deployment of this industry-leading technology from a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Glory Anderson) see less | View Image Page

CNMOC and Sofar Ocean Collaboration Drives Innovation with First-Ever SOFAR Buoy Deployment from Aircraft Carrier, Strengthening Navy Forecasting Capabilities Your browser does not support the audio element.

GULF OF ALASKA (Aug. 20, 2025) – In a groundbreaking demonstration of U.S Navy-industry partnership and collaborative innovation, Sailors from the Strike Group Oceanography Team-San Diego (SGOT-SD) aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) successfully deployed spotter buoys from Sofar Ocean during Exercise Northern Edge 2025 in the Gulf of Alaska. This marks the first time these industry-developed Sofar buoys have been deployed from a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, significantly expanding the reach and impact of critical oceanographic data collection. This deployment underscores the vital role industry plays in advancing the Navy’s technological capabilities and highlights Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command's (CNMOC) critical role in global environmental data collection, which directly aligns with the U.S. Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle’s emphasis on the development of innovative naval capabilities creating a combat-credible, lethal fighting force that is ready to fight decisively. The Sofar spotter buoys gather real-time oceanographic data in data-sparse regions, providing critical information enhancing the accuracy of oceanographic models and forecasting. Accurate forecasts are crucial for a wide range of naval operations and provide decision superiority to U.S. military commanders. This advanced technology, born from industry innovation, exploits the environment maximizing Fleet safety, access, maneuver and lethality. "This collaboration exemplifies how public-private partnerships speed advances in ocean intelligence,” said Tosca Lichtenheld, Head of Federal & Defense, Sofar Ocean. “By combining the Navy's operational expertise with Sofar's global, real-time ocean data network and easily deployable technology, we're extending forecasting capabilities in some of the world's most remote regions, empowering faster decisions and enhancing safety and mission success at sea." The recent deployment from aboard the Lincoln is the culmination of a long-standing cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) between CNMOC and Sofar. CRADAs are formal agreements that facilitate collaboration between the U.S. Navy and industry partners, leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise to advance naval capabilities. CNMOC and Sofar have previously collaborated on buoy deployments in the Arctic from aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20). CRADAs have the ability to foster a mutually beneficial relationship that benefits both the Navy and the U.S. technology sector. The deployment of these industry-leading sensors from the Navy's largest warship marks a significant advancement and demonstrates a viable expeditionary capability. "This successful deployment of Sofar Ocean spotter buoys from aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) by our Strike Group Oceanography Team-San Diego Sailors represents a major leap forward in our ability to gather critical, real-time oceanographic data in data-sparse regions. Deployments of sensors like the spotter buoys improve the accuracy and effectiveness of our environmental models and our forecasts," said Rear Adm. Erin Acosta, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. "These collaborations, fostered through CRADAs, are an important component to harnessing the creativity of U.S. industry and ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains a competitive advantage in a rapidly changing maritime environment." CNMOC remains committed to working closely with industry partners to develop and deploy innovative technologies that enhance naval operations. These relationships underpin the Navy's global reach, supporting both military operations and a broader understanding of the ocean environment making the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Enterprise a crucial component of the U.S. Department of War’s strategic vision of delivering peace through strength. CNMOC’s, and its partner’s, environmental expertise enhances every U.S. Navy warfighting platform’s capabilities by delivering decision superiority to military commanders. The effort between Lincoln, CNMOC and Sofar highlights the U.S. Navy's commitment to scientific advancement, fostering a vibrant U.S. technology sector and reinforces its role as a vital contributor to global infrastructure and scientific research. Companies interested in exploring potential CRADAs with CNMOC are encouraged to contact Naval Meteorology and Oceanography public affairs at: cnmoc_stns_paoweb@navy.mil. -USN-