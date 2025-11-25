Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President JD Vance visits Ft. Campbell, KY for Thanksgiving [Image 2 of 5]

    Vice President JD Vance visits Ft. Campbell, KY for Thanksgiving

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Vice President JD Vance walks past a crowd of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers before giving a speech at a hangar at the Fort Campbell, Ky. airfield on November 26, 2025. Vance visited 101st "Screaming Eagle" Soldiers to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and show his support in their defense of freedom at home and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)

