Vice President JD Vance visits Ft. Campbell, KY for Thanksgiving

Vice President JD Vance shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Travis McIntosh, Deputy Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), at the Fort Campbell, Ky. airfield on November 26, 2025. Vance visited 101st "Screaming Eagle" Soldiers to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and show his support in their defense of freedom at home and abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Josh Joyner)