    Thanksgiving 2025 [Image 4 of 6]

    Thanksgiving 2025

    SYRIA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Ta 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Central

    The command team from 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard, serves a Thanksgiving meal to service members at North Landing Zone, Syria, Nov. 27, 2025. The command team was accompanied by leadership from various units on the installation as well as representatives from Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zachary Ta)

