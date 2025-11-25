Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving Meal Service at Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant [Image 1 of 3]

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Pfc. SungYun Byun 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Lt. Gen. Joseph “Joe” Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, serves Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers at the Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant on Camp Humphreys, Nov. 27, 2025. The Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant held a Thanksgiving meal service to provide a holiday meal for the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Byun, Sung Yun)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.27.2025 00:17
    Photo ID: 9412374
    VIRIN: 251126-O-TQ984-7563
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, Thanksgiving Meal Service at Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant [Image 3 of 3], by PFC SungYun Byun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

