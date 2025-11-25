Thanksgiving Meal Service at Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant

Lt. Gen. Joseph “Joe” Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, serves Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers at the Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant on Camp Humphreys, Nov. 27, 2025. The Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant held a Thanksgiving meal service to provide a holiday meal for the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Byun, Sung Yun)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2025 00:17
|Photo ID:
|9412374
|VIRIN:
|251126-O-TQ984-7563
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
