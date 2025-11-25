Thanksgiving Meal Service at Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Joseph “Joe” Hilbert, Eighth Army commanding general, serves Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers at the Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant on Camp Humphreys, Nov. 27, 2025. The Talon Cafe Warrior Restaurant held a Thanksgiving meal service to provide a holiday meal for the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Byun, Sung Yun)