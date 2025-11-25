Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Moto Run [Image 7 of 8]

    Alpha Company Moto Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Yanisa Culp 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Families and guest of Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion cheer before a company motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Nov. 24, 2025. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the Depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before they graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yanisa Culp)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 19:41
    Photo ID: 9412183
    VIRIN: 251124-M-KJ522-1015
    Resolution: 6540x4360
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Alpha Company
    Recruit Training
    Moto Run
    Marines
    Motivation

