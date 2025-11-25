Navy Band Northeast’s Ceremonial Band had the honor of providing musical support for this morning’s Officer Candidate School graduating class, Class 03-26. NBNE is proud to regularly support Officer Training Command Newport for both ODS and OCS graduations as they train the future professional leaders of YOUR U.S. Navy.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2025 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9411364
|VIRIN:
|251121-N-TE520-1748
|Resolution:
|1440x960
|Size:
|263.88 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NBNE provides musical support for OCS graduation, by PO2 Christopher Kaercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.