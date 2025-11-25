Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBNE provides musical support for OCS graduation

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Kaercher 

    Navy Band Northeast

    Navy Band Northeast’s Ceremonial Band had the honor of providing musical support for this morning’s Officer Candidate School graduating class, Class 03-26. NBNE is proud to regularly support Officer Training Command Newport for both ODS and OCS graduations as they train the future professional leaders of YOUR U.S. Navy.

