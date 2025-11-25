Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wheels to wings

    Wheels to wings

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle and a M1083 A1P2 5-ton Medium tactical vehicle assigned to the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) idles on the flightline at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 8, 2025. This was part of a joint exercise with the 316th Expeditionary Combat Squadron, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron and aircrews from Dover Air Force Base which strengthened rapid deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 11:22
    Photo ID: 9411345
    VIRIN: 250808-F-UU934-1147
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    4TH AF
    316TH ESC
    Joint excercise
    911TH AW
    Steel Airmen
    Pittsburgh

