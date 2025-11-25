Wheels to wings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle and a M1083 A1P2 5-ton Medium tactical vehicle assigned to the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) idles on the flightline at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 8, 2025. This was part of a joint exercise with the 316th Expeditionary Combat Squadron, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron and aircrews from Dover Air Force Base which strengthened rapid deployment readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)