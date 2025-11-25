251121-A-JU979-1389

Staff Sgt. Amy Reisenberg, Occupational Therapy Noncommissioned Officer-In-Charge at Moncrief Army Health Clinic, lights a white candle representing the purity, honesty and integrity of an NCO during a ceremony where 15 Soldiers were inducted into the NCO Corps, Nov. 21.
Fort Jackson inducts 15 Soldiers into NCO Corps
