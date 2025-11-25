Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Maj. James Edington, incoming commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, receives the squadron guidon from Col. Jerry Zollman, 123rd Maintenance Group commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 5, 2025. Edington is replacing Lt. Col. James Campbell, who has been selected to lead the Kentucky Air National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 08:47
    Photo ID: 9411033
    VIRIN: 250905-Z-DI861-1042
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander
    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander
    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander
    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander
    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander
    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander
    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander
    123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download