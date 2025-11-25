123rd Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. James Edington, incoming commander of the 123rd Maintenance Squadron, receives the squadron guidon from Col. Jerry Zollman, 123rd Maintenance Group commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Sept. 5, 2025. Edington is replacing Lt. Col. James Campbell, who has been selected to lead the Kentucky Air National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)