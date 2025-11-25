Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baltic allies arrive ; USAFE hosts the Command Staff Course for Baltic partners [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Baltic allies arrive ; USAFE hosts the Command Staff Course for Baltic partners

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Baltic nation service members listen to a brief at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Headquarters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 25, 2025. USAFE hosted a visit from students attending the Tri-Lateral Air Force Command and Staff Course from the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania, aimed at enabling Baltic air force staff officers to plan and perform air operations at the component level and provide members with the knowledge of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s missions and operational concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 06:41
    Photo ID: 9410923
    VIRIN: 251125-F-VH914-1041
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltic allies arrive ; USAFE hosts the Command Staff Course for Baltic partners [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Baltic allies arrive ; USAFE hosts the Command Staff Course for Baltic partners
    Baltic allies arrive ; USAFE hosts the Command Staff Course for Baltic partners
    Baltic allies arrive ; USAFE hosts the Command Staff Course for Baltic partners
    Baltic allies arrive ; USAFE hosts the Command Staff Course for Baltic partners
    Baltic allies arrive ; USAFE hosts the Command Staff Course for Baltic partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAN KIM
    Civ
    DAF 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs lan.kim@us.af.mil DSN (314) 480-9199

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download