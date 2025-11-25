Baltic allies arrive ; USAFE hosts the Command Staff Course for Baltic partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Baltic nation service members listen to a brief at the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Headquarters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 25, 2025. USAFE hosted a visit from students attending the Tri-Lateral Air Force Command and Staff Course from the General Jonas Žemaitis Military Academy of Lithuania, aimed at enabling Baltic air force staff officers to plan and perform air operations at the component level and provide members with the knowledge of USAFE-AFAFRICA’s missions and operational concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers)