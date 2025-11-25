Ramstein Steps Up: Five Airmen Earn Step Promotions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton (left), 86th Airlift Wing command chief, and Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams (right), 86th Airlift Wing commander, present Staff Sgt. Ashley Camacho Della-Rosa, 86th Judge Advocate military justice paralegal, with her promotion over a video call, Nov. 25, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Air Force’s Stripes for Exceptional Performers is for exceptional Airmen selected to be promoted through the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)