    Ramstein Steps Up: Five Airmen Earn Step Promotions [Image 10 of 10]

    Ramstein Steps Up: Five Airmen Earn Step Promotions

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton (left), 86th Airlift Wing command chief, and Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams (right), 86th Airlift Wing commander, present Staff Sgt. Ashley Camacho Della-Rosa, 86th Judge Advocate military justice paralegal, with her promotion over a video call, Nov. 25, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The Air Force’s Stripes for Exceptional Performers is for exceptional Airmen selected to be promoted through the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry)

    This work, Ramstein Steps Up: Five Airmen Earn Step Promotions [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

