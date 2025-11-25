Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forged to Win: Major Andre “Guns” Golson wins the Lt. Gen. Claire Lee Chennault Award

    ITALY

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Andre “Guns” Golson, 31st Operations Support Squadron F-16 fighter pilot and wing chief of weapons and tactics, poses for a photo after winning the Lt. Gen. Claire Lee Chennault Award at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2025. This annual award recognizes a fighter pilot whose proficiency and innovation significantly advanced U.S. Air Force tactics and weapons employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

