Forged to Win: Major Andre “Guns” Golson wins the Lt. Gen. Claire Lee Chennault Award

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andre “Guns” Golson, 31st Operations Support Squadron F-16 fighter pilot and wing chief of weapons and tactics, poses for a photo after winning the Lt. Gen. Claire Lee Chennault Award at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2025. This annual award recognizes a fighter pilot whose proficiency and innovation significantly advanced U.S. Air Force tactics and weapons employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)