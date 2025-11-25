Forged to Win: Major Andre “Guns” Golson wins the Lt. Gen. Claire Lee Chennault Award

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- U.S. Air Force Maj. Andre “Guns” Golson, a 31st Operations Support Squadron F-16 fighter pilot at Aviano Air Base, Italy, doesn’t just fly the jet, he elevates the fight. His innovation and leadership as the wing chief of weapons and tactics earned him the Lt. Gen. Claire Lee Chennault Award, which annually recognizes a fighter pilot whose proficiency and innovation significantly advanced U.S. Air Force tactics and weapons employment.



“Winning this award says a lot about everyone involved, not just me,” explained Golson. “I’m very honored and humbled to receive the recognition, but I would be remise if I didn’t thank all the supporting ground troops in the 31st Maintenance Group and 510th Fighter Generation Squadron, and of course the pilots I fly with.”



One of many events that led to Golson’s award-winning achievement came during a deployment supporting U.S. Central Command in 2024. Faced with a rising threat from small unmanned aerial systems, Golson and his team were the first in the Air Force to receive and employ the AGR-20 Falco: a low-cost, laser-guided rocket newly adapted for air-to-air targets. By helping develop the tactics and plan for its use, Golson played a key role in transforming it into CENTCOM’s most-used weapon against UAS threats, slashing engagement costs from nearly a million dollars to roughly $30,000.



“Kudos to the test community for developing and delivering this very low-cost munition,” Golson praised. “It’s now a fraction of the cost to save lives and protect our assets and Allies.”



Golson also secured two air-to-air kills during his time in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, taking down one UAS and one land attack cruise missile. Large-scale achievements like these don’t happen overnight. When asked about his source of motivation, Golson shared, “Every day I wake up, and I want to win. I consistently choose to be great at whatever I’m doing; or at least the best that I can be.”



Golson explained that his competitive mindset isn’t fueled by ego, it’s rooted in excellence. He is committed to honoring the privilege of wearing the uniform and setting a good example for his children.



“I want my kids to see their dad work hard,” said Golson. “I want them to know that dedication is important and understand not everything is immediately gratifying. It might not be the next day, it might not be the next year even, but you will see the fruit of your efforts in a better version of yourself in the future.”



After 10 years of mastering Jets, Golson is looking ahead to develop his skills as a leader, all while never losing sight of his most enduring roles: husband and father.



“I’ve spent the last 10 years in the military being relatively good at flying planes. Now I think it’s a good time to start learning how to strongly lead my Airmen and maybe become a squadron commander,” Golson explained. “I also want to be a good husband and a good dad. My time in the Air Force is only going to last so long, but family will be there forever.”

