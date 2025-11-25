November Company Sparring

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Donovan Kelly, with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stands for a photo participating in a body sparring event aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 25 2025. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through body sparring and pugil sticks, fostering a warrior ethos and esprit de corps, honoring the Corps' legacy of excellence, readiness, and commitment to defending the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)