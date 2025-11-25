U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Donovan Kelly, with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stands for a photo participating in a body sparring event aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 25 2025. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through body sparring and pugil sticks, fostering a warrior ethos and esprit de corps, honoring the Corps' legacy of excellence, readiness, and commitment to defending the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 17:19
|Photo ID:
|9410132
|VIRIN:
|251125-M-QS584-1096
|Resolution:
|3496x5244
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, November Company Sparring [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.