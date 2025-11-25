Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Sparring [Image 15 of 15]

    November Company Sparring

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Donovan Kelly, with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stands for a photo participating in a body sparring event aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 25 2025. MCMAP trains recruits in self-defense through body sparring and pugil sticks, fostering a warrior ethos and esprit de corps, honoring the Corps' legacy of excellence, readiness, and commitment to defending the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 17:19
    Photo ID: 9410132
    VIRIN: 251125-M-QS584-1096
    Resolution: 3496x5244
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: US
    This work, November Company Sparring [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCMAP
    recruit training
    MCRDPI
    Body Sparring
    USMC

