Rebuilding Resilience: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Restores Flood Protection Project in Pittsburgh’s West End

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District contractors pass grout through a sieve for use at the Saw Mill Run local flood-protection project during channel rehabilitation in Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 6, 2025. The grout will be used to backfill the riprap in the trenches to protect the revetment from scour and undercutting.



The Saw Mill Run local flood-protection project was built to mitigate flood risk for Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhood. Spanning 4,717 feet, the LPP includes dredging, channel improvement and reinforced slope protection designed to handle flood flows of up to 6,900 cubic feet per second. The LPP was completed in October 2000 under Section 401 of the 1986 Flood Control Act.



In June 2018, a severe storm damaged the project’s channel, eroding protective revetment and reducing the channel’s structural integrity. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, in partnership with the city of Pittsburgh, initiated rehabilitation under the Public Law 84-99 program to restore the project to its original flood risk-management capacity. The district awarded a nearly $1 million construction contract in February 2025 to complete the rehabilitation work. The current repairs reinforce key sections of the channel and ensure the project continues protecting the community from future flooding events.



The Saw Mill Run local flood-protection project is one of 84 local flood-protection projects built by the district. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Andrew Byrne)