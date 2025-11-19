U.S. Marine with Camp Blaz awarded Veteran of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Catching, senior enlisted leader, MCB Camp Blaz, and Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley, combat photographer, Headquarters Company, MCB Camp Blaz, pose for a group photo on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. Smiley’s sustained commitment to community engagement and her extensive volunteer work across the island were key factors in her selection for the Government of Guam Active Duty Veteran of the Year award. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brayden Daniel)