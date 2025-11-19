Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine with Camp Blaz awarded Veteran of the Year [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Marine with Camp Blaz awarded Veteran of the Year

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Catching, senior enlisted leader, MCB Camp Blaz, and Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley, combat photographer, Headquarters Company, MCB Camp Blaz, pose for a group photo on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. Smiley’s sustained commitment to community engagement and her extensive volunteer work across the island were key factors in her selection for the Government of Guam Active Duty Veteran of the Year award. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brayden Daniel)

