2024 Turkey Bulge and Carb Crash

People tend to consume electricity unusually, compared to normal, non-turkey cooking days. Data from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) shows electricity demand peaks higher than normal on Thanksgiving morning within its transmission area.
People tend to reduce electricity usage at a steep rate on Thanksgiving afternoon compared to the day before. Is this tied to a carbohydrate crash? Perhaps. Either way, demand dropped later in the afternoon and evening.
Hydropower helps feed Thanksgiving feasts
