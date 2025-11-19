Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Turkey Bulge and Carb Crash

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Tom Conning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    People tend to consume electricity unusually, compared to normal, non-turkey cooking days. Data from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) shows electricity demand peaks higher than normal on Thanksgiving morning within its transmission area.

    People tend to reduce electricity usage at a steep rate on Thanksgiving afternoon compared to the day before. Is this tied to a carbohydrate crash? Perhaps. Either way, demand dropped later in the afternoon and evening.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 18:06
    Photo ID: 9408061
    VIRIN: 251119-A-EZ675-4633
    Resolution: 2035x1341
    Size: 717.55 KB
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
