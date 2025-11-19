Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 105 Update [Image 2 of 4]

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 105 Update

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Exciting progress is underway at West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 105!

    The contractor has successfully completed sand placement for reach one and three of the levee alignment. The next phase begins with a hold period for a portion of the levee which allows the foundation and materials to settle and strengthen before additional construction continues. This hold period will extend through Spring 2026.

    Additional key achievements include:

    -- Completion of sheet pile installation and bracing for the Temporary Retaining Structure at the Perrilloux Canal.

    -- Forming of the wing walls for the Perrilloux Drainage Structure, which retain soil and directs the flow of water around the structure during construction.

    -- Installation of all 96 drainage structure H-piles and tension connectors for both the wing wall and Perrilloux Drainage Structure. An H-pile is a type of steel foundation pile shaped like the letter “H” that is driven deep into the ground to support heavy structures.

    -- Driving H piles for the T-Wall monolith, which is designed to resist high water pressure and form part of a continuous flood protection barrier for construction of the drainage structure.

    -- Placement of a 100-cubic-yard, 4-inch-thick concrete stabilization slab for the Perrilloux Drainage Structure. To put it in perspective, that’s enough to pour the concrete slab for about 5 average U.S. homes!

    Stay tuned as we continue strengthening the area’s infrastructure and building a more resilient future for our communities!

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025
    Photo ID: 9407344
    VIRIN: 251114-A-GA223-7907
    Resolution: 5430x3613
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    New Orleans District
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers

