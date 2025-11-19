West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 105 update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Exciting progress is underway at West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 105!



The contractor has successfully completed sand placement for reach one and three of the levee alignment. The next phase begins with a hold period for a portion of the levee which allows the foundation and materials to settle and strengthen before additional construction continues. This hold period will extend through Spring 2026.



Additional key achievements include:



-- Completion of sheet pile installation and bracing for the Temporary Retaining Structure at the Perrilloux Canal.



-- Forming of the wing walls for the Perrilloux Drainage Structure, which retain soil and directs the flow of water around the structure during construction.



-- Installation of all 96 drainage structure H-piles and tension connectors for both the wing wall and Perrilloux Drainage Structure. An H-pile is a type of steel foundation pile shaped like the letter “H” that is driven deep into the ground to support heavy structures.



-- Driving H piles for the T-Wall monolith, which is designed to resist high water pressure and form part of a continuous flood protection barrier for construction of the drainage structure.



-- Placement of a 100-cubic-yard, 4-inch-thick concrete stabilization slab for the Perrilloux Drainage Structure. To put it in perspective, that’s enough to pour the concrete slab for about 5 average U.S. homes!



Stay tuned as we continue strengthening the area’s infrastructure and building a more resilient future for our communities!