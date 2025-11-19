Air Cav conducts Helocast Operations

Air Troopers from 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment partnered with the 74th Multirole Bridge Company to perform helocast training in Belton Lake, near Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025. Helocasting is a military insertion technique where troops are deployed from a low-flying helicopter directly into a body of water, often for stealthy entry into an operational area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
