    Air Cav conducts Helocast Operations [Image 18 of 18]

    Air Cav conducts Helocast Operations

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Air Troopers from 2nd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment partnered with the 74th Multirole Bridge Company to perform helocast training in Belton Lake, near Fort Hood, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025. Helocasting is a military insertion technique where troops are deployed from a low-flying helicopter directly into a body of water, often for stealthy entry into an operational area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

