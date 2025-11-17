Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey Visits 263rd Army Air Defense Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commander of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Command and Joint Functional Component Command visits the 263rd Army Air Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, Anderson, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2025. During the visit Gainey met with the 263rd AAMDC commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey, and the rest of the unit’s command team and staff. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. 1st Class Roby Di Giovine)