    Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey Visits 263rd Army Air Defense Command [Image 8 of 9]

    Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey Visits 263rd Army Air Defense Command

    ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    263rd Army Air Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commander of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Command and Joint Functional Component Command visits the 263rd Army Air Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, Anderson, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2025. During the visit Gainey met with the 263rd AAMDC commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey, and the rest of the unit’s command team and staff. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Sgt. 1st Class Roby Di Giovine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9406644
    VIRIN: 251121-Z-II459-1026
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

