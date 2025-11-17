Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251120-N-SI161-1012 DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 20, 2025) Fire Controlman (Aegis) “A” School pilot students observe an officer baseline 7 training scenario that includes a combination of prospective commanding officer, prospective executive officer, combat systems officer, and warfare coordinator training at Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC) onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Virginia, Nov. 20. SCSTC, in coordination with Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, is executing a FCA “A” School pilot with 24 FCA students. By breaking out FCAs into their own “A” School, SCSTC ATRC can deliver more essential SPY radar fundamentals early in their training pipeline. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)