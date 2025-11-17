Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Michael Bova 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    251120-N-SI161-1012 DAHLGREN, Va. (Nov. 20, 2025) Fire Controlman (Aegis) “A” School pilot students observe an officer baseline 7 training scenario that includes a combination of prospective commanding officer, prospective executive officer, combat systems officer, and warfare coordinator training at Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) AEGIS Training and Readiness Center (ATRC) onboard Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, Virginia, Nov. 20. SCSTC, in coordination with Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, is executing a FCA “A” School pilot with 24 FCA students. By breaking out FCAs into their own “A” School, SCSTC ATRC can deliver more essential SPY radar fundamentals early in their training pipeline. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Bova)

