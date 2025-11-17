Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers perform maintenance on an M1 Abrams [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Soldiers perform maintenance on an M1 Abrams

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Battle Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, perform maintenance on an M1 Abrams tank during the Iron Spear Tank Competition in Adazi, Latvia, on Nov. 17, 2025. Two armor crews from Battle Company represented the U.S. Army in a multinational tank competition, which aims to strengthen convergence, enhance readiness, and increase lethality across NATO partnerships. This is routine maintenance before the first day of the Iron Spear competition; it ensures that the equipment is ready for the rest of the mentally and physically demanding three-day event. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)

