Task Force Nighthawk Patching Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division receive their Shoulder Sleeve Insignia – Military Operations in Hostile Conditions (SSI-MOHC) during a patching ceremony at Erbil Air Base, Iraq on Oct. 23, 2025. The SSI-MOHC, commonly known as the “combat patch,” is worn on the right shoulder sleeve of the Army Combat Uniform to indicate a Soldier’s deployment and service in a combat zone. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Bernard Jenkins)