    Task Force Nighthawk Patching Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Task Force Nighthawk Patching Ceremony

    IRAQ

    10.22.2025

    Photo by Capt. Bernard Jenkins 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Nighthawk, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division receive their Shoulder Sleeve Insignia – Military Operations in Hostile Conditions (SSI-MOHC) during a patching ceremony at Erbil Air Base, Iraq on Oct. 23, 2025. The SSI-MOHC, commonly known as the “combat patch,” is worn on the right shoulder sleeve of the Army Combat Uniform to indicate a Soldier’s deployment and service in a combat zone. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Bernard Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 04:25
    Photo ID: 9406425
    VIRIN: 251022-A-PE147-5737
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.98 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Nighthawk Patching Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Bernard Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

