Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex conducts Sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex conducts Sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emmanuel Mathews 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Seaman Tatiyanna Davenport, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), sets up a sound powered telephone, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Emmanuel D. Mathews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 13:02
    Photo ID: 9405599
    VIRIN: 251006-N-EY279-1023
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex conducts Sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex conducts Sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego
    USS Essex conducts Sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHD
    USNAVY
    ESG-3
    USPacificFleet
    USSESSEX
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download