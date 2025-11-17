Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex gets underway [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Essex gets underway

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) approaches the Coronado Bridge as the ship transits the San Diego Bay, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 13:00
    Photo ID: 9405596
    VIRIN: 251006-N-DR102-1038
    Resolution: 4500x1500
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex gets underway [Image 2 of 2], by SA Zachary Warr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex gets underway
    USS Essex gets underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNAVY
    ESG-3
    USPacificFleet
    USSESSEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download