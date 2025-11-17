USS Essex gets underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) approaches the Coronado Bridge as the ship transits the San Diego Bay, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)