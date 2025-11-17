Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Nov. 22, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 23:27
|Photo ID:
|9405492
|VIRIN:
|251122-N-NH911-1135
|Resolution:
|5301x3534
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
