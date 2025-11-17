Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 3]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, takes off from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Nov. 22, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.22.2025 23:27
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

