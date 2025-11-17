Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola holds their Turkey Bowl event for command members and their family November 20th, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2025 21:22
|Photo ID:
|9405471
|VIRIN:
|251121-N-WY141-4068
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|346.61 KB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIOC Pensacola Turkey Bowl [Image 10 of 10], by ENS Jalan Albea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.