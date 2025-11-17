Wreath of Honor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet, left, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia join members of the Knights of Columbus from St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sarasota, Fla., to present a wreath at the altar during the Diocese of Venice’s 16th annual Veterans Day Mass at Sarasota National Cemetery, Nov. 11, 2025. The Soldiers, public affairs specialists assigned to the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, joined Carkeet’s former colleagues and more than 1,000 attendees for the service. Carkeet is a former marketing coordinator for the Diocese, and Marsilia is a teacher at the Brandon Success Center in Seffner, Fla. Main celebrant Father Bob Kantor honored the selflessness and sacrifices of military personnel. (Photo by Bob Reddy, published with permission from Diocese of Venice in Florida).