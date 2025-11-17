U.S., Qatar and allies enhance regional defense during Exercise Ferocious Falcon 6

Military personnel from the U.S., Qatar, Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkey and France participate in the exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 live-fire demonstration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
|11.20.2025
|11.22.2025 08:01
|9405098
|251120-F-LP948-1032
|5592x3485
|2.24 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
