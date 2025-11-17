V1/1 Marines complete Verticle Assault Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, board an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a vertical assault course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 19, 2025. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts vertical assault and raid training that develops advanced tactical skills and helps maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)