    V1/1 Marines complete Verticle Assault Course [Image 15 of 15]

    V1/1 Marines complete Verticle Assault Course

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, board an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a vertical assault course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 19, 2025. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts vertical assault and raid training that develops advanced tactical skills and helps maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)

