V1/1 Marines complete Verticle Assault Course

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, board an MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during a vertical assault course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 19, 2025. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts vertical assault and raid training that develops advanced tactical skills and helps maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)
Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 20:01
Photo ID:
|9404886
VIRIN:
|251120-M-EF648-1187
Resolution:
|6152x4101
Size:
|12.38 MB
Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
Web Views:
|8
Downloads:
|1
