    Oregon Army National Guard participates in Veterans Day event hosted by Crossler Middle School [Image 23 of 24]

    Oregon Army National Guard participates in Veterans Day event hosted by Crossler Middle School

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Mr. Fred Thompson, a Vietnam War Veteran gives remarks as the guest speaker while leading a discussion on his military service for the students during the Veterans Day Assembly hosted by Crossler Middle School, Salem, Oregon, on Nov. 7, 2025. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 18:42
    Photo ID: 9404790
    VIRIN: 251107-Z-CH590-1080
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 8.19 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    This work, Oregon Army National Guard participates in Veterans Day event hosted by Crossler Middle School [Image 24 of 24], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Citizen-Soldier
    Army Color Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Veterans Day
    Crossler Middle School

