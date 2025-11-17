Green Berets Honor Fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), conducts flutter kicks during a memorial workout event on Fort Bragg, N.C. Nov. 21, 2025. 3rd Special Fores Group (Airborne) Soldiers gather once a month with Soldiers and families to conduct a workout to honor and remember fallen Soldiers through shared hardship, reminding the unit of the sacrifices that shaped its legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Edward Randolph). This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white