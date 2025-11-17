Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets Honor Fallen

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), conducts flutter kicks during a memorial workout event on Fort Bragg, N.C. Nov. 21, 2025. 3rd Special Fores Group (Airborne) Soldiers gather once a month with Soldiers and families to conduct a workout to honor and remember fallen Soldiers through shared hardship, reminding the unit of the sacrifices that shaped its legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Edward Randolph). This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 13:13
    Photo ID: 9403527
    VIRIN: 251121-A-MC630-1199
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Green Berets Honor Fallen, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    honor fallen
    2025
    Green Berets

