    Cub Scout Pack 295 attends Community Safety Night [Image 12 of 13]

    Cub Scout Pack 295 attends Community Safety Night

    ITALY

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 108th Military Police Company (Airborne/Air Assault) demonstrates how they use forensics to gather evidence on Community Safety Night on Nov. 20, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, IT. The Community Safety Night hosted Cub Scout Pack 295. The event began with a MWD demonstration and consisted of interactive Fire Prevention, Forensics, and Law Enforcement displays for the scouts and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 06:47
    Photo ID: 9402614
    VIRIN: 221231-A-FG870-6123
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.82 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cub Scout Pack 295 attends Community Safety Night [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

