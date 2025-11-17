Cub Scout Pack 295 attends Community Safety Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 108th Military Police Company (Airborne/Air Assault) demonstrates how they use forensics to gather evidence on Community Safety Night on Nov. 20, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, IT. The Community Safety Night hosted Cub Scout Pack 295. The event began with a MWD demonstration and consisted of interactive Fire Prevention, Forensics, and Law Enforcement displays for the scouts and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)