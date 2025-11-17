Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, signs a proclamation to officially begin Fire Prevention Week at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 3, 2025. Fire Prevention Week is an annual campaign to enhance force readiness through education and awareness on various fire prevention topics, with this year’s theme focusing on the safe use of lithium-ion batteries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling)