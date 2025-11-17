Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 2 of 3]

    Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, signs a proclamation to officially begin Fire Prevention Week at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, Oct. 3, 2025. Fire Prevention Week is an annual campaign to enhance force readiness through education and awareness on various fire prevention topics, with this year’s theme focusing on the safe use of lithium-ion batteries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 12:32
    Photo ID: 9400279
    VIRIN: 251003-F-TY445-8376
    Location: US
