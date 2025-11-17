Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Missing Man Table" Marine 250th Birthday Ball [Image 2 of 3]

    &quot;Missing Man Table&quot; Marine 250th Birthday Ball

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cristiana Rojas 

    Navy Band Southwest

    On the night of November 14th, 2025, fellow marines joined in a moment of silence as they honored their bothers and sisters who were Prisoners of War POW, or Missing in Action MIA.

    Every military ball has a ceremonial display of a table, plate, and cover to represent service members who are MIA or POW.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 12:27
    Photo ID: 9400274
    VIRIN: 251114-N-DT460-6546
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, "Missing Man Table" Marine 250th Birthday Ball [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Cristiana Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band Southwest 32nd Street Brass Quintet performs Marine's 250th Birthday Ball
    &quot;Missing Man Table&quot; Marine 250th Birthday Ball
    Marine Color Guard at Marines 250th Birthday Ball

