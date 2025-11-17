Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha 4-5 ADA Training [Image 3 of 3]

    Alpha 4-5 ADA Training

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A U.S. Army Patriot launcher from Alpha Battery, 1-62 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, remains fully emplaced during a field scenario at Fort Hood, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025. The established site enables crews to execute mission-essential tasks under realistic, tactical conditions. (U.S. Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 9399981
    VIRIN: 251106-A-LX406-9858
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    This work, Alpha 4-5 ADA Training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery
    ADA
    Launcher
    Missile
    Fort Hood
    Patriot

