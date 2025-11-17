A U.S. Army Patriot launcher from Alpha Battery, 1-62 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, remains fully emplaced during a field scenario at Fort Hood, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025. The established site enables crews to execute mission-essential tasks under realistic, tactical conditions. (U.S. Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 11:03
|Photo ID:
|9399981
|VIRIN:
|251106-A-LX406-9858
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha 4-5 ADA Training [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.