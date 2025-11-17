Alpha 4-5 ADA Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Patriot launcher from Alpha Battery, 1-62 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, remains fully emplaced during a field scenario at Fort Hood, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025. The established site enables crews to execute mission-essential tasks under realistic, tactical conditions. (U.S. Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Neu)