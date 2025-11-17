Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Hero Day Poland 2025 [Image 5 of 5]

    Marne Hero Day Poland 2025

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division gather for a photo after completing the Marne Hero Days workout on forward operating site Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 20, 2025. Marne Hero Days honors the 3rd ID initial formation at Camp Greene, North Carolina Nov. 21, 1917 in response to World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 07:58
    Photo ID: 9399534
    VIRIN: 251119-A-GJ082-6472
    Resolution: 3644x5466
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL
    This work, Marne Hero Day Poland 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd ID, 3rd Infantry Division, Dogface Soldier, Poland, Boleslawiec

