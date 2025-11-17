Marne Hero Day Poland 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division gather for a photo after completing the Marne Hero Days workout on forward operating site Boleslawiec, Poland, Nov. 20, 2025. Marne Hero Days honors the 3rd ID initial formation at Camp Greene, North Carolina Nov. 21, 1917 in response to World War I. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Benjamin Hale)
|11.19.2025
|11.20.2025 07:58
|9399534
|251119-A-GJ082-6472
|3644x5466
|5.52 MB
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|0
|0
