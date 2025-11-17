Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Halloween 2025 [Image 11 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAS Halloween 2025

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members and Sasebo community members attend the CFAS Open Base Halloween Event at CFAS Dragon Vale housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2025. CFAS opened its base housing areas to the public, enabling members of the local community to experience trick-or-treating and enjoy Halloween festivities alongside American families from the base.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 23:56
    Photo ID: 9399159
    VIRIN: 251031-N-VD231-1046
    Resolution: 4679x3342
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Halloween 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025
    CFAS Halloween 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download