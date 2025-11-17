CFAS Halloween 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) family members and Sasebo community members attend the CFAS Open Base Halloween Event at CFAS Dragon Vale housing area in Sasebo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2025. CFAS opened its base housing areas to the public, enabling members of the local community to experience trick-or-treating and enjoy Halloween festivities alongside American families from the base.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)