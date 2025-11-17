Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors take part in oath of enlistment at NBA game

    Future Sailors take part in oath of enlistment at NBA game

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland

    Future Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland participate in a joint oath of enlistment ceremony before the NBA Portland Trailblazers game against the Phoenix Suns on November 18, 2025 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. (Photos by Dan Rachal / NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

    This work, Future Sailors take part in oath of enlistment at NBA game [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #oregon #recruit #training #CNRC #RTC #Portland #blazers #nba

