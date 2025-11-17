High school dropout turned ‘Soldier for Life’ honored by team before returning home to Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

“As a high school dropout, the Army provided me a certain level of discipline that I really needed, and it changed my life. I retired with a master's degree in program management and as a U.S. Army chief warrant officer 2, promotable,” said Herb Gately, who served for nearly 21 years in uniform, 5 years as a contractor in direct support of Soldiers, and now 15 years as an Army civilian employee. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)