“As a high school dropout, the Army provided me a certain level of discipline that I really needed, and it changed my life. I retired with a master's degree in program management and as a U.S. Army chief warrant officer 2, promotable,” said Herb Gately, who served for nearly 21 years in uniform, 5 years as a contractor in direct support of Soldiers, and now 15 years as an Army civilian employee. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 01:10
|Photo ID:
|9396828
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-A4479-3743
|Resolution:
|691x480
|Size:
|111.98 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High school dropout turned ‘Soldier for Life’ honored by team before returning home to Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
High school dropout turned ‘Soldier for Life’ honored by team before returning home to Texas
No keywords found.