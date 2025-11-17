18th Field Artillery Brigade Halloween Trunk or Treat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade participate in trunk or treat for families on Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025. Trunk or treat is an event to give back to the families that support the Soldiers of the 18th FAB and boost morale throughout the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)