    18th Field Artillery Brigade Halloween Trunk or Treat

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 18th Field Artillery Brigade participate in trunk or treat for families on Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025. Trunk or treat is an event to give back to the families that support the Soldiers of the 18th FAB and boost morale throughout the unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 14:04
    Photo ID: 9395307
    VIRIN: 251030-A-UG798-6357
    Resolution: 5247x3498
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 18th Field Artillery Brigade Halloween Trunk or Treat, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

