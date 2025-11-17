Progress continues on new Panzer Commissary construction at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Silvia De La Cruz checks progress at the construction site for the new Panzer Commissary project on U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Panzer Kaserne portion of in Böblingen, Germany on Oct. 6, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is working closely with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Defense Commissary Agency and host nation partners to deliver this project for the garrison community. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)