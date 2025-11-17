Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Progress continues on new Panzer Commissary construction at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart [Image 2 of 5]

    Progress continues on new Panzer Commissary construction at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Stephanie Logue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Project Engineer Silvia De La Cruz checks progress at the construction site for the new Panzer Commissary project on U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Panzer Kaserne portion of in Böblingen, Germany on Oct. 6, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is working closely with U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Defense Commissary Agency and host nation partners to deliver this project for the garrison community. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 07:22
    Location: BOBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
