Valued 405th AFSB team member honored at farewell dinner before departing Germany

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade hosted a farewell dinner for Herb Gately Nov. 18 in honor of his dedicated service and exceptional work supporting the brigade as a program analyst in the Contract Management Support Office since August 2024. Gately also served with the 405th AFSB’s Germany Battalion at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite from March 2022 until August 2024 to include director of the APS-2 worksite for over a year.



Gately, who received a U.S. Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal and departing gifts, is leaving Germany soon and returning to Fort Hood, Texas, and the 407th Army Field Support Brigade. Pictured here, Dave Luntz, the director of the 405th AFSB's Support Operations Directorate, presents Gately with a departing gift at his farewell. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)